Sask. launches campaign aimed at sexual exploitation, human trafficking awareness

A new campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking and sexual exploitation was launched in Regina on Tuesday.

The campaign, put forth by the provincial government and community partners, will include posters in high traffic locations with an emphasis on prevention and connecting people to services, according to a news release from the province.

"Many don't realize that human trafficking is a reality in our communities," Minister Responsible for Status of Women Office Laura Ross said in the release. "It is vital that people be aware of the problem, understand the signs and access supports.

Along with the Status of Women Office, the initiative is a collaboration the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, as well as 211, a service of the United Way that provides services for those seeking supports and information on inter-personal violence and abuse.

"From finding medical care to legal assistance to counselling, the range of services and resources is often complex and can be challenging to navigate for those needing immediate assistance," United Way Regina 211 Saskatchewan Director Kristin Nelson said.

A new program was launched on Tuesday to help combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

The provincial government will provide $42.6 million over three years to 34 community based organizations that deliver services by people affected by inter-personal violece and abuse.

The campaign is also funded in part by the federal government’s National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, which will bring an additional $20.3 million in federal investment over the next four years.

The posters for the campaign will be placed in high traffic locations like restaurants, gas stations, and libraries over the next two weeks. The campaign will also be shared through social media.