REGINA
Regina

    • Inquest for Regina teen found unresponsive in creek 9 years ago set for May

    Share

    A public inquest into the death of a Saskatchewan teenager who was found unresponsive in a creek in east Regina in 2015 will take place in May.

    Haven Dubois, 14, was found unresponsive by his mother Richelle Dubois in Pilot Butte Creek on May 20, 2015 north of Victoria Avenue along Eastgate Drive. 

    The teen was taken to Regina General Hospital where he was pronounced dead after failed resuscitation attempts.  

    A coroner’s report said Dubois’ death was accidental within 24 hours of the boys' death. 

    Richelle Dubois has since been calling for a public inquest and has maintained there are more facts and information that need to be uncovered.

    “Since the moment that I pulled my son from the water there has never been a real investigation into the murder of my son,” Dubois said in a news release in 2023.

    “He was a 14-year-old boy who died under suspicious circumstances. That was not an accident. That was a murder,” she said in 2023.

    Family and friends of Dubois say they do not believe the teen could've drowned in the creek that was less than three feet deep where he was found. 

    The inquest will be held from May 27 to May 31 at the Royal Hotel in Regina.

    More to come... 

    -- With files from Hallee Mandryk. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air traveller complaints to Canadian Transportation Agency hit new high

    The Canadian Transportation Agency has hit a record high of more than 71,000 complaints in a backlog. The quasi-judicial regulator and tribunal tasked with settling disputes between customers and the airlines says the backlog is growing because the number of incoming complaints keeps increasing.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News