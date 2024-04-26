Inquest for Regina teen found unresponsive in creek 9 years ago set for May

A public inquest into the death of a Saskatchewan teenager who was found unresponsive in a creek in east Regina in 2015 will take place in May.

Haven Dubois, 14, was found unresponsive by his mother Richelle Dubois in Pilot Butte Creek on May 20, 2015 north of Victoria Avenue along Eastgate Drive.

The teen was taken to Regina General Hospital where he was pronounced dead after failed resuscitation attempts.

A coroner’s report said Dubois’ death was accidental within 24 hours of the boys' death.

Richelle Dubois has since been calling for a public inquest and has maintained there are more facts and information that need to be uncovered.

“Since the moment that I pulled my son from the water there has never been a real investigation into the murder of my son,” Dubois said in a news release in 2023.

“He was a 14-year-old boy who died under suspicious circumstances. That was not an accident. That was a murder,” she said in 2023.

Family and friends of Dubois say they do not believe the teen could've drowned in the creek that was less than three feet deep where he was found.

The inquest will be held from May 27 to May 31 at the Royal Hotel in Regina.

-- With files from Hallee Mandryk.