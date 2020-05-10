REGINA -- Saskatchewan announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with nine more recoveries and 12 currently in hospital.

This brings the provincial total of confirmed reported cases to 564, 209 of which are considered active.

Nine of Sunday’s new cases are located in the far north, three of these are in La Loche.

Two new cases are confirmed in the north region.

With nine new recoveries on Sunday, 349 people in Saskatchewan have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Eight people in Saskatchewan -- five in the north and three in Saskatoon -- are receiving hospital inpatient care. Four people are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Seventy-nine cases are under investigation by public health officials, 61 cases have no known exposure, 286 cases are community contacts or mass gatherings and 138 cases are related to travel.

In Saskatchewan, 48 cases have been reported in health care workers.

A total of 193 cases have been reported to date in the far north, with 163 in Saskatoon, 105 in the north, 76 in Regina, 15 in the south and 12 in the central region.

People under the age of 19 make up 77 of Saskatchewan cases. The rest of the cases are in adults with 199 cases in people 20 to 39, 176 in people 40 to 59, 95 in people 60 to 79 and 17 in people over 80.

Cases are reported equally in men and women in Saskatchewan.

To date, six deaths have been related to COVID-19 in the province.

Saskatchewan had tested 36,860 residents for the virus.