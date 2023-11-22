$172,000 spent by Sask. social services in 2022-23 at Sunrise Motel, minister says
The Saskatchewan NDP is demanding an investigation by the provincial auditor into the Ministry of Social Services policies into hotel stays.
During debate on Wednesday, Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky said $172,000 was spent by the province on hotel stays at the Sunrise Motel from 2022 to 2023.
During the same period – the ministry spent a total of $2.25 million on hotel rooms for clients on social assistance.
Makowksy previously claimed the government spent $850,000 in that period.
“The difference is $2.25 million is the entire ministry, $850,000 I believe was just the income assistance side. The other divisions do use hotels, particularly early child and family,” Makowsky explained.
The Sunrise Motel is owned by Grewal Hospitality Inc., which is in turn owned by current Sask. Party MLA for Regina Northeast Gary Grewal.
The official opposition first raised questions surrounding the cost-effectiveness of social services’ practices on Nov. 15.
The NDP claim that the nightly rate for a Regina resident on social assistance was inflated after the province began paying for the resident’s room at the Sunrise Motel.
The government has rebuked the allegations, calling them “unfounded” and has pointed to the fact that social services does not pay damage deposits and room rates are adjusted to cover potential damages.
NDP MLA Meara Conway is demanding the matter be investigated by the provincial auditor.
“They should be transparent and accountable. I'm not sure what they're hiding from by not agreeing to allow the provincial auditor to look into this,” she told reporters on Wednesday.
“This Sunrise Motel situation it's concerning on its face. So if there really is nothing to see here, open up the books. The provincial auditor is an independent, non-partisan professional.”
Makowsky explained to reporters that the ministry does not choose what hotel to utilize for specific cases.
That decision rests with caseworkers.
“When [an individual] is in a situation where they don't have shelter for that night … a caseworker would look for shelters at the shelter spots,” he explained.
“If shelter is not available – or it's not appropriate for a family setting for example – we would look for hotels.”
According to Makowsky, around a dozen motels in the province work with social services.
“In Regina, (there’s) four or five … it’s my understanding that over time that has gone down – hotels willing to work with social services,” he said.
Conway said the amount of money spent on hotel stays is reason enough for an independent investigation.
“All the more reason these numbers, the changing nature of them possibly – all of these point to the need for this independent investigation by the provincial auditor,” she said.
“… I think it's telling that this Sask. Party government would not agree to that. But they have opted instead to investigate protesters. For yes, a disruption of the legislature but a peaceful one.”
