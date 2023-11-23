REGINA
Regina

    • 'Make sure that its safe': Government restricts public gallery access following disruptive demonstration

    Public presence in Saskatchewan’s Legislative Assembly has long been part of the parliamentary process. A noisy pro-Palestinian demonstration has prompted restrictions to be put in place.

    “There was a decision made by the legislative district security unit to enhance some of the procedures coming in for individuals coming into their legislative assembly,” Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Paul Merriman told reporters Wednesday.

    The number of people permitted in the legislature’s galleries will be restricted to 20 people.

    Those wishing to attend must apply for government approval three days in advance. Exceptions may be made to accommodate school groups.

    “We want to make sure that it’s safe for individuals. What we saw on Monday – there was a massive disruption,” Merriman added.

    Hundreds of demonstrators had to be directed out of the galleries on Monday after loud chants of the phrase “ceasefire now” put a halt to legislative proceedings.

    The legislature will also conduct a committee review into circumstances behind the protest – which delayed proceedings for around an hour.

    “This was not just like some thing that happened on a Monday. This is a big deal and we did not know where it was going to go,” Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison explained.

    “We’ve seen protests of groups that are entirely aligned with the folks that were here that have turned very bad.”

    NDP MLA Meara Conway voiced the opposition’s concerns regarding the government’s direction.

    “If we actually look at the record of the Sask. Party government we can see a pattern of behaviour that actually points to the erosion of democracy,” she said.

    Restrictions on public attendance in the galleries will be reassessed at the end of the month and could be lifted if the government determines that the threat to public safety has decreased.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Two people are dead after a vehicle explodes at the U.S.-Canada border, former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis is found guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law and a Canadian city hunts for an official bird. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Saskatoon

    • Sask. government reverses 'cows and plows' clawback

      The Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.

    • Sask. tire recycler shutting down

      A local tire processing facility is permanently closing after contract negotiations broke down between the provincial regulator, Tire Stewardship Saskatchewan (TSS) and Shercom Industries.

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News