REGINA -- The University of Regina has confirmed that two of its students are in self-isolation on the campus as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The university says these are not confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and test results are pending.

The students were experiencing flu-like symptoms and were moved into self-isolation "in accordance with the plans and protocols we have in place to manage the threat of COVID-19."

"Self-isolation is not unusual as a number of people in the province have self-isolated as part of a routine response to reporting flu-like symptoms or potential exposure based on travel history," U of R spokesperson Paul Dederick said in an emailed statement to CTV News Regina.

Dederick added the university is following the advice of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Public Health Agency of Canada in its containment and contingency planning.

"Our focus is on the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff as we work to limit exposure to and transmission of COVID-19," Dederick said.