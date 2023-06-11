2023 FireFit Championships in Regina filled with personal bests, organizers say
Firefighter athletics were on full display at the FireFit Championship Regionals in Regina.
The weekend-long event featured local firefighters as well as teams from other provinces. Competitors competed individually and as a team.
The objective? To complete the firefighter obstacle course in the fastest time.
“It is a very demanding job, and FireFit is the hardest parts of our job all put into one condensed course,” said Brad Dicks, a member of the Strathcona Firefit Team.
A stair climb, hammer swing, fire hose spray and dummy carry, were some of the objectives need to complete the course.
To make the already difficult course harder, every competitor had to wear full firefighting equipment and gear.
“With just running shoes, shorts and a t-shirt is way different,” Carla Morrison, another member of the Strathcona Firefit Team, told CTV News.
“Our packs are about 30 pounds, and gear ... you’re adding about 50 pounds - quite a big difference.”
Throughout the weekend, the competition brought the best out of many of the athletes.
“Probably 50 percent of the people racing had personal bests,” said Randall Dyck, an organizer with Firefit Regina.
“Last year a few of our competitors didn’t do so well, and this year they’ve cross the finish line which is exciting to see.”
Dyck says there are many feats within the competition, but the last hurdle is always the toughest.
“After you did the stairs, the rope, the hose dragging, you gotta carry a 175 pounds backwards,” he said.
“You’re hyperventilating and there’s nothing left in your legs.”
“That is a lot of people’s nemesis right there.”
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died.
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an 'unprecedented' fire season across Canada. Here's a look at developments Sunday.
Canada's Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open in a playoff to end 69-year drought
Nick Taylor has won the RBC Canadian Open. The Abbotsford, B.C., product rolled in a dramatic 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to beat England's Tommy Fleetwood and end a 69-year drought for Canadians at the men's national golf championship.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
Novak Djokovic made clear for years that this was his goal and now he finally stands alone -- ahead of Rafael Nadal, ahead of Roger Federer, ahead of every man who ever has swung a racket.
New Canada Post stamp honours first Indigenous woman premier Nellie Cournoyea
On Monday, Canada Post revealed a new stamp design honouring the life and work of Nellie Cournoyea, Canada’s first Indigenous woman to become premier of a province or territory. She served as the sixth premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors make their voices heard as parshioners attend Sunday service at Mile Two Church
Protestors gathered across the street from Mile Two Church and Legacy Christian Academy, calling on the government to cut public funding to the academy as members arrived for Sunday service.
-
Riversdale shooting deemed homicide, two women in custody: Saskatoon police
Two women in Saskatoon have been charged following a shooting in the Riversdale area.
-
30 wildfires continue to burn in Sask.: Air quality statements in effect for north, Prince Albert, Saskatoon
Northern Saskatchewan continues to be under special air quality statements as wildfires continue to rage in the province.
Winnipeg
-
'I love this community': Brian Bowman gets new job at Canada Life
Winnipeg's former mayor has landed himself a new job.
-
Winnipeg attractions face staffing issues heading into summer
Tinkertown is in danger of having to partially close some days of the week, saying it's seen a massive drop in job applications.
-
Man dies after early morning fight: Brandon police
Brandon police are investigating a homicide.
Calgary
-
Hundreds climb Calgary's tallest building for charity
The ninth annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge took over Brookfield Place in downtown Calgary on Sunday.
-
Canada's Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open in a playoff to end 69-year drought
Nick Taylor has won the RBC Canadian Open. The Abbotsford, B.C., product rolled in a dramatic 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to beat England's Tommy Fleetwood and end a 69-year drought for Canadians at the men's national golf championship.
-
Over 1,000 Calgarians join Betty's Run to raise funds for ALS
People laced up in North Glenmore Park Sunday morning to raise money and spread the word about ALS.
Edmonton
-
Transport van recovered after break-in at Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society in Edmonton found its animal transport van on Sunday after it was stolen Saturday morning.
-
Wildfire near Edson slower Sunday but 'very close' to town: officials
Edson's more than 8,000 residents were forced to leave town Friday as hot weather increased fire activity "very drastically" near the community west of Edmonton.
-
3 killed in Tesla rollover in south Edmonton
Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Edmonton police said. Two other men were taken to hospital in critical condition, along with a woman who was in serious, but stable condition.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating after two Toronto police officers fired their guns during car theft call in Little Italy
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two Toronto police officers discharged their firearms in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon while responding to reports of a car theft.
-
Super skinny Toronto house sells for $300K over asking after less than a week on market
A house in Toronto just over 10 feet wide has sold for well over its asking price after being listed on the market for less than five days.
-
Moment SUV crashes through front window of Toronto restaurant caught on video
Security camera footage captured the moment an SUV crashed through the front window of a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday evening, leaving an employee injured.
Ottawa
-
Police, conservation officers keep an eye on bears spotted in Stittsville
Police say there have been several bear sightings in the Flewellyn Road and Stittsville Main Street area on Sunday morning.
-
Motorcycle racer killed in crash at racetrack near Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five motorcycles were involved in a crash during a sanctioned race at the Shannonville Motorsport Park near Belleville, Ont. on Sunday.
-
Here's when the Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre will close this week
Shoppers have two more days to shop at the Nordstrom in the Rideau Centre, before the U.S. department store chain closes its operations for good.
Vancouver
-
Wind gusts push wildfire away from Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
The nearly 20,000 hectare fire burning kilometres away from Tumbler Ridge, B.C., has been pushed back.
-
Maple Ridge mayor urges Red Cross donations in support of fire evacuees
The mayor of Maple Ridge is encouraging people who want to help evacuees from a massive multi-building fire to donate cash.
-
Wildfires impacting tourism on Vancouver Island
Peak tourism season is approaching for communities on Vancouver Island. But the impacts of a large wildfire burning near many popular tourist destinations is creating a slow start for sightseeing travelers.
Montreal
-
A Quebec mother is raising funds to have her rare brain tumour removed
A Quebec woman living with a rare brain tumour for almost two decades is crowdfunding surgery expenses because she says the province won't cover the cost of having it removed in the U.S.
-
Threatened town now safe as Quebec makes progress on battling wildfires
The forest fire threatening the northwestern Quebec city of Normetal has been contained, the province's forest fire service said Sunday, as the fire situation in the province continued to improve.
-
Final chapter for beloved Mile-End bookstore set to close in July
A Mile-End book store that faced closure because of a massive rent hike in 2021 is set to close its doors at the end of July.
Vancouver Island
-
Cameron Bluffs wildfire larger than previously thought, firefighter injured
Just over a week since the out of control wildfire near Port Alberni was discovered, the Cameron Bluffs blaze is now burning 254 hectares.
-
Fearless competitors become enduring couple during gruelling 'Race to Alaska'
A B.C. couple fell in love during the longest first date of their lives -- a dangerous boat race.
-
'It's hard': Nanaimo junior football team suffers 3rd theft in 2 years
The Vancouver Island Raiders junior football team is reeling from another expensive theft, after much-needed sports equipment was swiped in late May.
Atlantic
-
More evacuees allowed to return to their Tantallon-area homes after devastating wildfire
More evacuees were allowed to return home this weekend, more than two weeks after a series of devastating wildfires broke out in Nova Scotia.
-
139 firefighters from Canada, U.S. battling Nova Scotia's Barrington Lake blaze
Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada's Department of National Defence are in southwestern Nova Scotia today to battle the largest wildfire in the province's history.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for two people charged with sexual offences
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is searching for two people recently charged with sexual offences.
Northern Ontario
-
3 have surrendered in Highway 11 police investigation in North Bay
Three people have surrendered in active investigation at the White Fawn Apartments on Highway 11 in North Bay on Sunday and police have reopened the road.
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
Kitchener
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
40 overdoses recorded in one week, says WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) is sounding the alarm after a significant number of drug overdose and poisonings were reported over the last few days.
-
One sent to hospital with stab wound following Waterloo altercation: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of an early morning stabbing Sunday around the University Commons Plaza in Waterloo.