REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along 47 recoveries.

The 27 new cases are in the Far Northwest (five); Far Northeast (10); Northwest (three); Saskatoon (two); Central East (two); Regina (one); Southwest (one); and Southeast (three) zones.

There are 57 COVID-19 patients in hospital; 10 are in the ICU in the Northwest (one); North Central (one); Saskatoon (four); and Regina (four) zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 44. There are 375 active cases across the province.

VACCINATIONS

Health-care workers have administered an additional 2,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to provincial data, 73 per cent of eligible residents age 12 and older have their first dose, and 55 per cent are fully vaccinated.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The government said labs have identified 12,286 COVID-19 cases as variants of concern through screening.

As of Tuesday, 7,747 variant cases have been confirmed through whole genome sequencing. Of those cases, 6,952 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 408 are Gamma (P.1), 377 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).