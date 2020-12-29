REGINA -- Regina’s Extendicare Parkside care home has reported its 36th COVID-19-related death, as of Monday at 4 p.m.

One additional resident who tested positive for the virus has passed away, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The SHA said there are no cases currently considered active among residents, while 17 cases remain active among staff members.

The health authority is currently working on plans to bring residents back to Parkside, after being moved due to high case numbers.

“Currently, planning for repatriation of residents back to Parkside, to their home units and care teams, is part of the ongoing work. In the meantime, staff are doing deep cleans in various parts of the building,” Debbie Sinnett, the executive director, Continuing Care for the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in the statement.

Visitation at the home is currently limited to end of life visits only.