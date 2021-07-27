REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 33 recoveries and no additional deaths.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (17); Far North Central (one); Far Northeast (four); Northwest (one); North Central (three); Central East (two); Regina (nine); and Southeast (one).

There are 362 active cases across Saskatchewan; 33 per cent of active cases are in the Far Northwest zone. Buffalo River Dene Nation, located in the Far Northwest, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak. Local leadership said the outbreak started after 250 people returned to the community following temporary evacuation to Lloydminster due to a nearby wildfire.

According to the province, there were 1,234 COVID-19 tests processed on Monday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 41.

Fifty COVID-19 patients are in hospital; 10 are in ICU in the North Central (one); Saskatoon (seven); and Regina (two) zones.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The government said a total of 12,340 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 7,962 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 506 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 419 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

VACCINATIONS

The province said health-care workers have administered an additional 1,933 vaccines since the last update. As of Tuesday, 74 per cent of residents age 12 and older have their first dose and 62 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Aug. 8, The Saskatchewan Health Authority will stop offering vaccine drive-thru clinics and will discontinue its appointment system. Walk-in clinics will be available in public spaces like post-secondary campuses, grocery stores, pow wows, provincial parks and community centres. Vaccine appointments will still be available at participating pharmacies.

This week, the City of Regina is offering free passes to the Queen City Exhibition to anyone who gets vaccinated at pop-up clinics hosted at certain public pools.