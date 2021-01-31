REGINA -- Four more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the province reported on Sunday. The Government of Saskatchewan reported 238 new cases.

One death reported on Sunday was a person in their 60s located in the Far Northwest, one was in their 50s in the Northwest, one was in their 60s in the Southeast and another was over 80 in Regina.

The province reported 223 more recoveries on Sunday. There are 2,534 cases currently active in the Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 241, or 19.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The new cases are located in:

Far Northwest (25)

Far Northeast (24)

Northwest (29)

North Central (19)

Saskatoon (82)

Central West (One)

Central East (Eight)

Regina (26)

Southwest (One)

South Central (One)

Southeast (10)

12 cases pending location details

One previously reported case was assigned to the Northwest zone.

There are 203 Saskatchewan residents in hospital with COVID-19, including 172 in inpatient care and 31 in the ICU.

VACCINES

On Saturday, 120 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province. There were 11 doses administered in the Far North Central and 109 in Saskatoon.

To date there have been 35,359 doses given out in Saskatchewan.

The vaccine distribution schedule has been adjusted to accommodate reduced deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna over the next month. As a result of this delay, vaccination of priority groups in Regina and Swift Current have been rescheduled.