5 COVID-19 deaths, 231 new cases reported in Sask.

REGINA -

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 231 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with five deaths.

There have been 817 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

As of Saturday, 288 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 including 77 in intensive care. Residents who are not fully vaccinated account for 207, or 71.9 per cent, of current hospitalizations.

Seven Saskatchewan patients have been transferred for care out of province.

During an update Friday, the province said transfers would be increasing in the coming weeks, with the potential for two to four per day.

Of the new cases, 165, or 71 per cent, are unvaccinated, while 15 are partially vaccinated and 51 are fully vaccinated.

The province’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 286, or 23.8 per 100,000 population.

The daily case average is down 80 cases from the 366 recorded one week ago, a change of nearly 22 per cent.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (14), Far North East (six), North West (17), North Central (22), North East (11), Saskatoon (48), Central West (one), Central East (20), Regina (43), South West (nine), South Central (three), and South East (24). Another 13 cases are pending residence information.

A total of 3,040 cases are currently considered active.

Health care workers have administered 1,642,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 4,146 from Friday. There are 778,676 residents that are fully vaccinated.