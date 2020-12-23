REGINA -- Five more people have died of COVID-19, the province reported on Wednesday, in addition to 159 new cases.

The three of the residents who died were in their 80s; one in the Northwest, one in the Central East region and one in Regina. Two others were in their 70s in Regina.

There are 3,850 cases active in the province out of 14,101. The province reported 249 new recoveries.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 215 (17.7 new cases per 100,000 population).

There have been 1,597 people vaccine in Saskatchewan/.

There have been 130 COVID-19 related deaths.

The province processed 2,531 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

VACCINE ARRIVES IN SASKATOON

Twenty people received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

They’ll be followed by 183 on Wednesday and up to 436 people each day after that, with a break over the holidays.

According to the province, more doses will arrive in Saskatoon next week, enabling a further 487 health care workers in the city to be immunized.

Other recipients among the 1,950 health care workers immunized will include staff from ICUs, emergency departments, COVID-19 units, testing and assessment centres.