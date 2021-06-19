REGINA -- There were 55 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Saskatchewan on Saturday, along with 57 recoveries.

In a news release, the province said 760 cases remain active. No deaths were reported Saturday.

The seven day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 71, or 5.8 per 100,000.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far North East (two), North West (seven), North Central (one), North East (two), Saskatoon (12), Central West (one), Central East (five), Regina (12), South West (one), South Central (three), and South East (three) zones.

Four cases are pending residence information.

A total of 82 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 11 patients in intensive care.

REOPENING STEP 3 BEGINS JULY 11

Saskatchewan will officially start the third and final phase of its reopening plan on July 11.

The province reached its third vaccination target Saturday as 70 per cent of people age 18 and over have now received the first does of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Step Three will see all remaining public health restrictions lifted, except for limits on gathering sizes indoor masking.

VACCINES

As of the end of day Friday, the government said 19,737 additional vaccinations were administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the province’s total to 981,734 doses.

The next target in Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap is to have 70 per cent of residents over the age of 12 vaccinated with their first dose -- currently at 68 per cent.

The province said 25 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

As of Friday, the province has identified 11,930 variants of concern – up 26 from Thursday’s data.

Lineage results were determined for 143 more variant cases through whole genome sequencing. Of the 6,590 variants of concern identified, 6,245 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 247 are Gamma (P.1), 88 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

STEP 2 OF REOPENING ROADMAP BEGINS SUNDAY

Certain public health measures will be loosened this weekend as Saskatchewan enters Step 2 of its reopening roadmap on Sunday.

Nearly three weeks ago, the province reached its targeted vaccine threshold to enter the next reopening phase – 70 per cent of people age 30 and older received their first dose.

In Step 2, there will be no capacity limits at retail stores and personal care services, but physical distancing must be maintained.

45+ ELIGIBLE FOR 2ND DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 45 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1, as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The age eligibility for Northern Saskatchewan Administration District is now 18 years and older for second doses regardless of when they received their first dose.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.