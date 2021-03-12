REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported an additional 77 presumptive positive variants of concern in Regina on Friday, and warned of increased transmission in the community.

They are presumed to be variant cases, but have not yet been confirmed by genome sequencing.

This is in addition to 70 previously confirmed variant cases in Regina, including 64 B.1.1.7 cases and six B.1.3.5.1 cases.

The province is asking Regina residents to take additional precautions to protect themselves and others.

Residents over the age of 50 are being asked to consider not increasing their household bubbles. The province said shopping and travel should be limited to essentials only.

If even mild symptoms develop, or if you have been in contact with anyone with mild symptoms, stay home and get tested.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is increasing testing, contact tracing and case management.

The province said public health will be monitoring transmission of variants of concern over the weekend and will take additional public health measures if the number of positive variant cases does not start to decrease.