'A humbling opportunity': Riders' Bane Jr. looks to clinch playoff spot with win over former team

It is no secret the Saskatchewan Roughriders can clinch a playoff spot this week with a win over the Calgary Stampeders, but for receiver Shawn Bane Jr., doing so would be the cherry on top against his former team.

“I mean, what more could you want? I think it’s definitely a humbling opportunity. I’m super excited but we shall see where the chips may fall,” he said.

Bane Jr. spent the first two seasons of his Canadian Football League (CFL) career with the Stamps before signing with the Riders in the off-season after it was clear both him and the organization were not looking to move forward with one another.

He has suited up for both games against Calgary this season recording six catches for 100 yards, but has yet to hit the end-zone.

This week, his motivation is increased with a spot in the postseason on the line and ending Calgary’s playoff chances. The Stampeders have not missed the playoffs since 2004.

“I think everything that is the decline of Calgary has just added to my story and me departing from them. So I think it would be cool to help them not make the playoffs,” joked Bane Jr.

The Riders defeated the Stamps in overtime all the way back in Week 3 on the road. It was also the team’s last road win.

“That’s crazy, I mean we have to do it again, we have to,” said running back Jamal Morrow. “The last two times we played, it’s been a very exciting, close game, so we know what we have to do to win.”

In Week 6, Calgary came to Saskatchewan and won the game in the dying seconds with a field goal. Both games were decided by three points or less.

“We’re very evenly match team, you know? I think it might end up in overtime again like the first one did,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Now the Riders will get their final crack at the Stamps on Friday Night at McMahon Stadium.

“I would rather it be here [in Saskatchewan]. But on their turf, [getting the win] I wouldn’t mind,” said Bane Jr.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is 7:30 p.m. and will air on TSN.