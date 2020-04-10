REGINA -- Photos with the Easter bunny are limited this year, but one company has come up with a solution to keep people smiling, and the tradition going.

Rhonda Radmacher, the owner of Wish Home+Gift in Emerald Park, said they were planning on having the bunny in store for photos, but instead decided to hit the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We ring the door bell, he steps back and the kids come out,” she explained. “We do a reaction shot, a random shot and a more posed shot.”

Kathleen Gettle, the mom of two young kids in Regina, said as soon as she saw the option, she signed up.

“With social distancing, we’re not able to go to the mall, which we normally would do to get a picture taken with him, so we said ‘yeah sign us up,’” Gettle said. “Have him come and see the kids, and bring them just a little bit of joy this Easter.”

The photos are free, and the bunny and photographer make sure to keep their distance from the family during the entire process.

After the shots are taken, Wish Home+Gift posts them online for the families to use.

The Easter bunny is only doing photos on Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading up to Easter Sunday, but he has his work cut out for him. Radmacher said they’re visiting more than 500 kids around the Regina area.

For Gettle and her family, the photo will act as a lasting reminder of a unique Easter celebration.

“We’ll have this picture forever and we’ll be able to tell them about when the Easter bunny came to see their house, and what was going on at that time in the world,” she said.

It will also act as a reminder of how to find the positive in a tough situation.