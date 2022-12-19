'A little joy and happiness': Carollers spread holiday cheer to Regina seniors

With the holidays right around the corner, several Regina carolling groups began to spread Christmas cheer on Monday.

Starting with carols at Pasqua Hospital, Teddy Bear Anonymous decided to give a little extra to those who have worked so hard during the pandemic.

“We think it’s important to come caroling here before the holidays because we want to spread some joy to the people here in the hospital,” said Mark Johnston, a board member for the organization.

Luke Lawrence, founder of Teddy Bear Anonymous, told CTV News that hospital staff work with little appreciation, and many times aren’t recognized for their sacrifices during the holidays. Caroling is one way to show some appreciation and spead some holiday spirit.

According to Lawrence, 2022 marked the first year the group performed at Pasqua.

Prior to the pandemic, Teddy Bear Anonymous always performed at the General Hospital.

However, this year the carolers wanted to expand the reach of Christmas cheer.

“If we can also do it by caroling here with Justin LeBrash and Karissa Hoffart and Santa Clause that just kind of adds to it,” Johnston said.

“Its fun for us as well to come here and sing.”

Across town, an amateur group of carolers also sang smiles onto senior’s faces.

“It’s important to include seniors because we want to make sure everybody feels the Christmas spirit,” said Sarah Adams, a music teacher at The Crescents School.

“After COVID[19] especially, it’s nice to connect as a community and they are definitely a part of our community and one of the most important parts.”

This was the choir’s first field trip, and 56 students participated in the day's carols.

The seniors at Regina Renaissance Retirement Residence thoroughly enjoyed the show, singing along with the children in their classic holiday songs.

Sharon Gogel, the recreation director for the retirement complex, said residents were anticipating the event.

“For our residents it just brightens up their day,” she said. “They always look forward to seeing the children and it just brings them a little bit of joy and happiness for the season.”

Gogel added that since many can’t leave the retirement home, especially in the cold and with flu season in full swing, having visitors come to them helps make the season bright.

She said that this is an important time for the generations to come together and learn from each other, while enjoying the holidays.

A sentiment that was also echoed at the First Nations University of Canada (FNU), with the annual elder luncheon on Monday.

“We do this to honour our elders and our students and the relation between our elders and all the staff and the faculty and just to bring everyone together, at the end of the semester and before the holidays,” Jesse Archibald-Barber, vice-president of academic interim at FNU, told CTV News.

This is the first time in several years the university have been able to host due to the pandemic, but Archibald-Barber said it really emphasizes the need to join together, especially at this time.

“There’s nothing like being in person and I think that’s a reminder to us all,” Archibald-Barber said.

“It’s really being together - how we can make good medicine and make good connection - it’s the only way.”