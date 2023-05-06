A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan

King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.

The former prince first toured the province in 2001 with his first stop made in the Queen City.

“There’s a tremendous amount of pride that goes along with being able to host the Royal family,” said former Regina mayor Pat Fiacco, who was in office during both of Charles’ visits.

The City of Regina held a special ceremony outside city hall where Prince Charles got to view Indigenous drumming and dancing. He also met with students and staff at Scott Collegiate and addressed the legislative assembly.

“He’s really engaging with people. He would take the time to stop and talk to people along the way,” Fiacco said.

That same tour, the Prince of Wales flew to 15 Wing Moose Jaw to meet with members on the base. He then headed south to Assiniboia for a sod turning ceremony to mark the construction of the town’s cultural and recreation centre named in his honour.

Prince Charles wrapped up his 2001 tour with a visit to Wanuskewin Heritage Park, where he met with Treaty 6 chiefs to discuss the importance of treaties and land protection. He was also given an Indigenous name during a brief naming ceremony.

Former FSIN Chief Perry Bellegarde was one of the chiefs invited to a private meeting with the prince.

“It was a very special day to honour the commemoration of 100-plus years of entering into Treaty 6,” Bellegarde said.

“We did spend the day with him with our chiefs and Elders, really getting to know him and seeing how he was committed to sustainable development.”

The Prince capped off his first tour to the province with a meeting with Treaty 6 Chiefs. (CTV News)

Bellegarde said the prince had “great interest in First Nations medicines” as Elders toured him around the park, showing him different plants and herbs.

The Prince of Wales returned to Saskatchewan in 2012, this time with the then Duchess of Cornwall.

The Royal couple visited the First Nations University of Canada, and once again the agenda focused on Indigenous culture and youth.

“He’s still able to focus his energies and his drive and determination on something that he’s clearly demonstrated over the past 50-plus years that he’s committed to, which is the land and the environment,” Bellegarde said.

The Prince of Wales participates in an Indigenous dance outside Regina City Hall in April 2001.(CTV News)

It’s a commitment that is not expected to change as King Charles III takes the thrown.