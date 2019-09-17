

CTV News Regina





A 16-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault after police say a 15-year-old boy was found injured near Campbell Collegiate on Monday evening.

EMS was called to the 100 block of Massey Road around 5:10 p.m. Police say they were called because the 15-year-old boy was being taken to hospital with injuries from a fight.

A 16-year-old boy, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Oct. 31.