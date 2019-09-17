Aggravated assault charged laid after fight between teens near Campbell Collegiate, police say
(File photo)
CTV News Regina
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 4:03PM CST
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault after police say a 15-year-old boy was found injured near Campbell Collegiate on Monday evening.
EMS was called to the 100 block of Massey Road around 5:10 p.m. Police say they were called because the 15-year-old boy was being taken to hospital with injuries from a fight.
A 16-year-old boy, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with aggravated assault.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Oct. 31.