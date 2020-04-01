REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo is urging residents to follow public health orders closely to ensure the Queen City will host the Grey Cup in the fall.

“We should be pushing the nation to say ‘Hey, let’s follow these rules so we can have the Grey Cup here at home,’” he told CTV Morning Live Regina on a call from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Fajardo said his household is happy and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but says there’s a lot of uncertainty about the upcoming CFL season.

“Each day brings its own obstacles that you’ve got to overcome,” he said.

On Monday, the CFL announced it was postponing all training camps due to the pandemic. The Riders were scheduled to hit the turf in Regina in May. Typically they hold camp in Saskatoon, but the stadium at the University of Saskatchewan is under renovation.

“It’s tough, especially for a lot of the younger guys who don’t make a lot of money,” Fajardo said.

Even without training camp, Fajardo said he’s been doing online workouts and long-distance runs to make sure he’s ready to go whenever the CFL season starts.

“The hardest part right now is getting the timing throwing a football. It’s hard to get a group of receivers out there to be able to throw,” he said.

Fajardo wants everyone to keep listening to listening to healthcare workers and officials to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s more than just football. It’s about all of us being in this together,” he said. “Do your own part. If we all do our little piece, we can all come together and we’re all in it together.”

Fajardo is still preparing like the season will start on time and he’s hopeful there will still be a 2020 CFL season.