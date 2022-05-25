'All it takes is one': Sask. RCMP partner with Washington police to publicize disappearance of Mekayla Bali

Saskatchewan RCMP and the Washington State Patrol announced a collaboration of efforts to locate Mekayla Bali, who was 16-years-old when she was last on April 12, 2016 in Yorkton.

Two semi trailers were unveiled at a Wednesday afternoon event in Blaine, Washington featuring pictures of Bali as part of the Homeward Bound program, according to a news release.

The program seeks to place age-advanced photos of missing persons on semi trailers that travel across North America, in an effort to keep the cases in the public’s mind and potentially generate new leads.

“Approximately 800 tips from all over the world have been reported to police in relation to our investigation into Mekayla’s disappearance, including tips and information reported from Washington,” said Cpl. Robert Head of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit, who attended the event in Washington.

“These tips have been followed up on by investigators. Mekayla has not been found and is still considered missing.”

The venture is a partnership between multiple organizations on either side of the U.S/Canada border.

Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said the department was proud of the partnership and is looking forward to the potential progress on the case as a result of the program.

“Partnerships in missing persons cases occur regularly with border states and Canada, but it’s not an automatic process. It requires leadership, outreach and communications to make this happen,” said Batiste.

“We are proud of our close partnership with the RCMP, share their steadfast resolve in serving the public, and are hopeful that this particularly unique international collaboration can help find Mekayla,” explained Batiste.

The RCMP said it is grateful to have the initiative to keep Bali’s case in the spotlight.

“We thank Kam-Way Transportation, the Washington State Patrol and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children for considering Mekayla Bali for the Homeward Bound program and collaborating on this important initiative,” said Cpl. Head in the release.

“All it takes is one key piece of information that will help push this investigation forward so we can bring Mekayla home to her family.”