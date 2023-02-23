All of Sask., Alberta under extreme cold warnings
The entire province of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning on Thursday, as arctic air continues to bring bitterly cold conditions to most of the prairies.
In Regina, wind chill values are once again in the minus 40 range Thursday morning.
As of 9:30 Thursday morning the warmest spot in the provinvce was Estevan at minus 23.4, according to Environment Canada.
The cold spot was Loon Lake at minus 37.4.
Wind chill values are expected to remain in that range until at least Saturday.
Daytime highs and overnight lows are also expected to remain well below normal until next week.
In Regina, the daytime high Thursday is minus 22 with an overnight low of minus 34 expected.
According to Environment Canada’s website, the normal daytime high is minus five and the normal overnight low is minus 17 for the Queen City this time of year.
“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter,” Environment Canada says on its website.
“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”
The entire province of Alberta and much of southern and central Manitoba is also under an extreme cold warning on Thursday.
