'An incredible opportunity': Tara Robinson reflects on tenure as CEO of RCMP Heritage Centre
Tara Robinson is leaving her job as CEO of Regina’s RCMP Heritage Centre. She believes the institution now has the ability to become Canada’s newest national museum.
Robinson is satisfied with accomplishments attained during her two year tenure as head of the RCMP Heritage Centre.
“It has been just an incredible opportunity to work here at the RCMP Heritage Centre and I think what I’m most proud of is building an incredible new team that would build the vision for a new national RCMP museum,” she told CTV News.
Being granted national status would bring additional federal dollars to refresh the facility and build on its programs.
“There’s really no charted path to becoming a national museum so it is quite a process and we’ve been working through that process and we’ve reached some great successes,” Robinson said.
“So, the centre is really well positioned to go to that next level.”
Sam Karikas has been the lead on the centre’s national initiative, and will work toward attaining the goal as interim CEO.
“We have a great team … a passionate team and we have a vision for what this national museum needs to be,” Karikas told CTV News.
“Part and parcel from a lot of the engagement that we’ve done with Canadians so we need to move forward with that vision.”
Robinson previously worked in Alberta where she oversaw the development of the Calgary Police Interpretive Centre.
She is now returning to The Stampede City to again lead the museum that she helped create.
