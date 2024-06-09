'An inspiration': Book launch held for 101-year-old Regina author

With the release of two new books on Sunday, 101-year-old Regina author Kay Parley is proving that dreams don’t fade as we age.

Parley’s newest releases both have roots in Saskatchewan. Flash-In-The-Sky Boy is written about the early days of William Wallace Gibson of Wolseley, Sask., who went on to become Canada’s first Aviator.

One Woman’s Century is a book of collected essays by Parley, covering her work from 1938 to 2024.

Parley said she became fond of books at an early age, which led to writing.

“Probably it was because my mother started me reading very young and I became so fond of books and when I found out people wrote them, well, why couldn’t I do it too,” she laughed.

Parley previously penned a book about her time as a patient and a nurse at the Weyburn Mental Institute in the 1950s. She also wrote a fantasy novel called The Grass People.

Those who know her are in awe of her talent.

“Kay Parley is an inspiration, she’s the most amazing person I know, not just as a writer but as a human being,” said Will Ferguson, a friend and fellow author.

Ferguson said while people may have certain perceptions about aging, Parley defies those.

“I think we believe as we tend to get older, you know, our dreams fade away, or our life becomes smaller but Kay is still at it, still going strong, she’s a big personality,” he said.

When asked how she keeps writing, Parley said she doesn’t have any choice.

“If you’re a writer, it starts coming, suddenly, ‘Oh I gotta write this,’” she said.

- With files from Hallee Mandryk