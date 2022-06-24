'Anomalies' on site of Regina General Hospital parking lot identified as debris, building materials

Planning for the new General Hospital Parkade project is continuing, after no historical burials were found following investigation into anomalies identified by ground penetrating radar.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said excavation revealed structural debris and old building materials including brick, ceramic, fieldstone, glass and mortar, in a release Friday.

As a result, no further excavation is required. The areas will be filled in and topped with gravel prior to the reopening of the lot.

The parking restrictions in the northwest part of the visitor lot at the hospital are being removed starting on Saturday.

The anomalies were originally discovered during geotechnical assessment work for the proposed parkade.

The SHA and the ministries of health and SaskBuilds and procurement will continue planning for the future parkade project.