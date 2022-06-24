Another stormy night in Sask. results in 22 tornado warnings from Environment Canada

Twenty-two tornado warnings were issued across central and southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon and evening, on top of multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.

Warnings stretched from southwest Saskatchewan to the Manitoba border from around 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heavy rain, large hail and strong wind gusts were all possible in severe warned storms.

Severe warned and tornado warned storms continue. Seek shelter if you are in these areas and listen to all warnings. #SKstorm pic.twitter.com/P0Ja3LaqYt — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) June 24, 2022

Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang said as of Friday morning they have one confirmed tornado touchdown near Morse, Sask. around 5:38 p.m.

In total Lang said there were over 200 tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings issued on Thursday for Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Lang added that Thursday could be considered a typical stormy afternoon and evening in June for Saskatchewan, but said the severity may have seemed worse for people because the past two years have been quiet on the storm front due to droughts.

Saskatchewan residents were able to capture some pictures of the stormy weather Thursday and post them on social media.

Oh my not good #skstorm possible wedge tornado 636pm trying to get better look can’t confirm pic.twitter.com/bfxP8vUanT — Craig Boehm (@Skstormchaser) June 24, 2022

Time lapse of rotating wall cloud @ Govan, SK #skstorm pic.twitter.com/UedU380K7H — Chris Graham (@cgphotography) June 24, 2022

Regina is expecting a high of 24 with a mix of sun and cloud on Friday.