Anti-poverty initiative encouraging Regina residents to donate tax credit cheques

A local initiative is encouraging Regina residents to donate their upcoming tax credit cheques to anti-poverty organizations.

Earlier this year, the Saskatchewan government announced it would be distributing $500 affordability cheques this fall, to residents who filed their taxes in 2021.

Share the Credit Regina Equity Project aims to direct affordability tax credit funding from the province towards four local shelters in Regina.

Carol Schick advocates for the Share the Credit program and is hoping the project can make a difference in people’s lives.

“The main idea is to see if the tax credit can be used more effectively and collectively to help address the horrendous issue of poverty in Regina,” Schick said.

Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry, North Central Family Centre, Carmichael Outreach and All Nations Hope are the shelters and agencies that will benefit from the donations.

Nineteen per cent of Saskatchewan’s population lives in poverty, while child poverty in the province is the second highest rate in Canada at 26 per cent, according to a 2021 study by the University of Regina.

Schick said you can really see the problem while driving throughout Regina.

“You see the people in real life, you see them hanging out in places and trying to get warm in the winter, you see them being turned away from all kinds of places,” Schick said. “It is not about sympathy, it is about justice, there is no justice where people are not treated as equals.”

The donations will be split evenly throughout the four organizations, or a donor can decide where they would Ike to see their money go within an organization.

People who are interested in helping out a specific organization can do so by going to their online donation pages.

More details to come…