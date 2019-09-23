

CTV News Regina





Indian Head RCMP are asking the public for remain vigilant after an apparently attempted scam in Montmartre.

The scam involves a man who impersonated a SaskPower employee with an ID card and what appeared to be an SUV marked with SaskPower’s logo.

On Sept. 3, a “well-dressed Caucasian man” approached a home in Montmarte and asked to be let inside. He said he was a SaskPower employee and had received an email from the homeowner who had asked him to do repairs on their outlets, lights and switches.

The homeowner said they had not sent any such email, and the man said he had made a mistake when he was denied entry. He left the property in a brown SUV marked with SaskPower logos.

RCMP confirmed with SaskPower that the man in question was not sent by the Crown corporation, and confirmed SaskPower fleet vehicles are always white in colour. RCMP also remind the public that the work requested is only completed by an electrician.

Police ask that the public remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity of this nature to police or RCMP.