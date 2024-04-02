Around 3,200 workers to take part in turnaround operations at Co-op refinery

Regina residents can expect busier streets around Regina's Co-op Refinery Complex as a $140 million turnaround project gets underway.

Over approximately 47 days, areas of the refinery complex will be taken down for repairs, maintenance and upgrades according to an announcement from Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL).

“Turnaround is one of the most important economic events in the Regina community each year,” FCL CEO Heather Ryan said in a news release.

“In 2024, we are investing significant financial resources in our facility, while also creating about 2,200 additional temporary jobs. The project is an investment in our future as we work together – as a team – to ensure the refinery continues to safely and reliably fuel western Canada.”

At the operation’s peak, a total of around 3,200 personnel are expected to be on site each day.

Peak traffic hours are expected between 5 and 7:30 a.m. and 4 and 7:30 p.m. as workers travel to and from the plant during shift changes.