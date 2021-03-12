REGINA -- Saskatchewan will open its first AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 64 year olds in Regina on Monday.

There will be a pilot drive-thru immunization clinic at the Exhibition grounds for 64 year olds only and Phase 1 health care workers. The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic will be open on Sunday for health care workers only.

The drive-thru clinic is not open to the public and you cannot pre-book an appointment at the clinic.

According to the province, the site will then open to other ages in order from oldest to youngest.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is approved in Canada for ages 18 to 64. The province has received its first shipment of 15,500 doses to be used for people between the ages of 60 and 64.