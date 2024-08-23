B.C. woman dies in collision near Indian Head, Sask., 2 sent to hospital

A woman from B.C. died in a collision between an SUV and a semi near Indian Head, Sask. on Thursday.

Indian Head RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway 1 at the intersection with Highway 56 around 12:45 p.m., according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

Officers responded immediately and determined the vehicles, both travelling on Highway 1, collided.

An 80-year-old woman from Vernon, B.C., who was a passenger in the SUV, was declared dead by EMS at the scene, RCMP said.

The driver of the SUV, a man, was transported to hospital by STARS with serious injuries.

The semi driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Indian Head RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist are investigating the collision.