    Westbound lanes of Highway 1 closed at Indian Head after 'serious' collision

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    RCMP say the westbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed near Indian Head, Sask. Thursday afternoon after a serious collision.

    According to a news release, the collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 1 and 56.

    Traffic is being re-routed through Indian Head for what RCMP said is an “undetermined amount of time.”

    Motorists are being told to expect delays.

    RCMP said road closure updates can be found on the Highway Hotline.

