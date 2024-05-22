Balgonie man faces long list of charges after allegedly assaulting several people, including RCMP officers

A Balgonie, Sask. man is facing a laundry list of charges following a “serious assault” at a home in the community.

In its weekly update, RCMP reported that officers from its White Butte detachment responded to a home on Maple Street in Balgonie just after 9:20 p.m. on May 17.

Police determined that the suspect, an adult man, had assaulted an adult woman and a young female. Both of the victims were known to the suspect, RCMP said.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as “serious in nature.” The female youth was also taken to hospital while suffering “non-life-threatening” injuries.

RCMP officers found the man at the residence and arrested him.

According to police, the suspect assaulted two officers while being processed and placed in cells at the White Butte detachment.

The 43-year-old from Balgonie has been charged with four counts of varying types of assault, one count of uttering threats, resisting arrest and mischief under $5,000.

The accused, who RCMP have not identified in an effort to protect the identity of the victims, appeared in Regina Provincial Court on May 21.