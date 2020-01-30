REGINA -- A Saskatchewan farming family says they will be reimbursed for the hundreds of thousands of dollars lost in an apparent case of identity theft.

Andrew and Laurie Johnson, owners of Johnson Livestock, told CTV News Regina that someone was able to access their farm operation banking account. The family believes the scammers stole one of their phone numbers, giving them access to their account.

On Wednesday, the family posted on their farm's Facebook page that their bank will "take care" of them.

The post also said there is an investigation underway over the loss.