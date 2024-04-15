REGINA
Regina

    • 'Be with people': Sask. seniors gather to celebrate, share secrets of longevity

    Share

    A group of Saskatchewan seniors all in their nineties make sure to gather every year to celebrate another year of longevity together, no matter when their birthdays fall a day is set aside to get together and reminisce.

    They all live independently at a Regina seniors housing complex called Selo Gardens.

    Orest Warnyca, who recently retired as the building’s manager said the group is motivating others to hopefully be similar when they reach their golden years.

    “For many of us, myself included, I just wish I’d be that healthy and happy when I’m in my nineties. It’s just a great deal so we had a birthday party for all of them.”

    Download the CTV News app for Regina breaking news alerts on your smartphone

    While many experts attribute diet and exercise to living a long life, this group of seniors believe there’s more to it.

    “You’ve got to be with people. That’s the secret of living a good healthy long life,” Jean Tomik said.

    "We look after each other. You know if somebody needs help we’re there to give a hand,” Dean Coffey said.

    It still might not explain why women outnumber men at 90.

    “We’re very short of men. I think there’s nine men total in this facility,” Michael Zaleschuk said

    Some of the people in the group have theories about why that is.

    “I think they worry too [much] about things that women don’t. They just go ahead and do it,” Tomik csaid.

    Whatever the secret to longevity may be, this group of seniors seem too busy to worry about it. That too may be part of living a long and healthy life.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News