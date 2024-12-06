Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor

Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

She takes over for Russ Mirasty, who was sworn in on July 17, 2019.

“[Mirasty] will continue in the role until the date of the installation, which will be announced shortly,” a release on the province’s website said.

McIntyre is highly regarded for her community service record, leadership and volunteerism, the release says.

McIntyre was the CEO at the Wascana Centre Authority and held senior positions with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and served on many boards of directors and planning committees, the release said.

“Organizations having benefitted from her leadership include the University of Regina, Access Communications, the Regina Airport Authority, SaskSport, Canadian Curling Association, Sandra Schmirler Foundation, Highland Curling Club, Queen City Marathon and the Regina Exhibition Association Limited.”

McIntyre holds degrees in Economics and Business Administration with Great Distinction from the University of Regina.

“Bernadette has enriched our province through her significant contributions in several areas, including sport, tourism, business and planning major events. I look forward to working with Bernadette to serve the people of our great province,” Premier Scott Moe said in a post on X while also thanking Mirasty and his wife Donna for their service.

"On behalf of the people of Saskatchewan I would like to thank Their Honours for their outstanding service," Moe said. "Everywhere they travelled throughout Saskatchewan, their genuine warmth and kindness touched the people they met. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours."