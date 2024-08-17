'Best looking criminal': Rooster apprehended by Regina Police finds sanctuary

A video of a rooster in the back of a Regina police cruiser has been making its rounds on social media.

In a post from the Regina Police Service (RPS) on Friday, an officer was seen apprehending a rooster in Regina.

“He didn’t say much, other than repeatedly sharing how finding himself in the back of a patrol car was a real wake up call,” the post read.

The rooster, who has been named Captain Holt, has since made his way to a private home sanctuary owned by Brittany Niemi.

"He was wandering around North Central at large," Niemi said, noting that it is illegal to keep chickens or roosters within city limits.

"A lot of people don't realize just how loud they are and it's not just a morning call they make - it's all day and sometimes past midnight even which is hard to hide living with close quarter neighbours."

Niemi, who also works for RPS in the communications centre, said two patrol officers caught the rooster on Friday morning.

"My communications colleague contacted me to see if I could take him in," she said.

According to Niemi, wildlife rescues go to Salthaven West but since roosters are considered livestock, Salthaven and the Regina Humane Society aren't able to take them.

"They don't have anywhere to go once caught," she said.

Niemi's sanctuary is run mostly for cats and pigeons, but she said she will take in any creature that falls between the cracks for placement.

"I have 64 rescue animals right now, majority being cats seeking forever homes but I have taken in snakes, turtles, chickens, and ferrets as well," she said.