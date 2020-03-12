REGINA -- Bob Saget's show scheduled for Regina this weekend has been postponed.

He was supposed to appear at Casino Regina on Sunday.

Saget tweeted on Thursday afternoon that his stops in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada, so sad I have to cancel my dates this weekend due to the Coronavirus Pandemic - @riverrockcasino tomorrow, #JackSingerConcertHall @yycARTS Sat, @casinoregina Sun & @DakotaDunesSIGA Mon. All are rescheduled for November so hold onto your tickets! pic.twitter.com/cgehwUh9QF — bob saget (@bobsaget) March 12, 2020

"I can't do my shows the next four nights and I feel real bad about that," he said in a video.

Anyone who has bought tickets for any show at the Casino Regina Show Lounge between March 13 - May 31 can get a refund if they want one.

“Our policy is that we don’t offer refunds, but because this is an extenuating circumstance and we want to make sure that our employees and our guests – that we’re taking their health and wellbeing into account – we’ve changed that, and allowed for that this time around,” Shanna Schulhauser, director of communications with the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation said.

Guests who have bought tickets for Bob Sagat can receive a refund and repurchase closer to the make up show on Nov. 3, 2020.