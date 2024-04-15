Brad Herauf to return behind Regina Pats bench for second season as head coach
Brad Herauf will return for a second season and more as head coach of the Regina Pats, the team announced Monday morning.
Assistant coach Ken Schneider will also be back for a fourth season behind the bench and more, as he along with Herauf signed multi-year extensions with the club, a news release said.
The Pats also announced they are parting ways with assistant coach Evan McFeeters and goaltending coach Daniel Wapple. Both spent one season with the team.
The rebuilding Pats finished the 2023-24 campaign at the bottom of the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a 22-40-4-2 record after making the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last season, before falling in seven games to the heavily favoured Saskatoon Blades in round one.
The move towards a full rebuild was confirmed on New Year’s Eve when general manager Alan Millar made three significant moves sending some of the team’s top talent to contending teams for veteran mentors and draft capital.
“First off, I’d like to thank Evan and Daniel for their time with the Pats,” Millar said in a news release. “Both Evan and Daniel are bright, young guys, and we wish them the best in their future endeavours.”
Herauf spent eight seasons as an assistant with the Pats before moving into the head coaching role last season with the retirement of John Paddock. Herauf was named the team’s 43rd head coach on July 13, 2023.
Before his time behind the bench, Schneider was a scout for the Pats for three seasons and also coached the U18 AAA Brandon Wheat Kings.
“I am pleased to announce that Brad and Ken have signed contract extensions with the hockey club,” Millar said in the release. “As we look for our team to take that next step, beginning this fall, the leadership and continuity Brad and Ken bring to our group is very important. I look forward to working with Brad and Ken as we continue to build the Pats into a championship, calibre team,” he added.
The team said it will begin its search for a new assistant coach and goaltending coach immediately.
