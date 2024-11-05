Bresciani campaign receives endorsement from former Regina mayor

Former Regina Mayor Pat Fiacco is throwing his support in the 2024 Civic Election behind Lori Bresciani.

Fiacco was Mayor of Regina from 2000 to 2012.

“It's been a long time since I've had anything to do with, municipal politics,” Fiacco told reporters at a media event hosted by Bresciani Tuesday. “I've stayed away. I've watched from a distance, of course. Sometimes happy with decisions and other times quite disappointed.”

Bresciani, the former councillor for Ward 4, vacated her council seat in order to challenge incumbent Sandra Masters for the city’s top office.

“We've lost our way,” Bresciani said. “Together we can shape a Regina that meets today's needs while preparing for tomorrow's possibility.”

Fiacco says Bresciani brings the community pride Regina is lacking right now.

Former Mayor Pat Fiacco puts his endorsement behind candidate Lori Bresciani ahead of the civic election. (Donovan Maess / CTV News) “It's pretty clear we have, I think through some dysfunction over the last number of years within city council, we've lost our way, our focus,” he said. “I think Lori has the leadership to bring a new council together with the administration. You need all of those working together with a common vision.”

“Every decision that council makes should be aspiring to that vision of our community. So nothing wrong with saying, ‘I love Regina,” he added.

If elected, Bresciani promised to return the ‘I Love Regina’ sign to its former position in front of City Hall.

Regina’s Civic Election is Nov. 13.