REGINA -- The Bundle of Joy campaign is continuing to accept donations at Northgate Mall until Dec. 18.

“The Bundle of Joy campaign allows us to provide diapers formula and wipes to families in our community completely free of charge,” Carmichael Outreach communications manager Rochelle Berenyi said.

Donations of baby formula, wipes and diapers are being accepted at the Northgate Mall.

“We’re on the front lines and we see if families don’t have what they need to raise healthy children and that’s why being part of this great program is something that registered nurses do,” Tracy Zambory, RN and president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said.

In 2018, the campaign collected over 10,000 diapers and 15,000 wipes.

All donations will be passed on to Carmichael Outreach.