REGINA -- A man and a woman from Calgary have been charged with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Regina.

According to the Regina Police Service, a search warrant was carried out in the 1200 block of Wascana St. on Nov. 13.

As a result, David Pelley, 38, and Kristen Greenway, 37, are jointly charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Pelley is also charged with possession of a weapon (knife) and carrying a concealed weapon.

The pair will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m.