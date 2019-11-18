Calgary couple charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl in Regina
An OPP officer displays bags containing fentanyl as Ontario Provincial Police host a news conference in Vaughan, Ont., on February 23, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 3:12PM CST
REGINA -- A man and a woman from Calgary have been charged with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Regina.
According to the Regina Police Service, a search warrant was carried out in the 1200 block of Wascana St. on Nov. 13.
As a result, David Pelley, 38, and Kristen Greenway, 37, are jointly charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.
Pelley is also charged with possession of a weapon (knife) and carrying a concealed weapon.
The pair will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m.