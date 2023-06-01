Canada falls to USA at Para Ice Hockey Championship

Trudeau government proclaims annual day against gun violence

The federal government is proclaiming a National Day Against Gun Violence, to be held annually on the first Friday of June. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and representatives of the Toronto Raptors basketball team are set to discuss the plans today at an event in Toronto.

