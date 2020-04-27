REGINA -- Canada’s Farm Show has decided to postpone this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented time for our city, province, country, the world.” Tim Reid, President & CEO of REAL, said in a media release. “We are about 50 days away from the scheduled event. We have continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and have adjusted and adapted to the public health orders that remain in place. In order to continue flattening the curve, we felt it was best to make the difficult decision to postpone the event.”

The show was originally scheduled for June 16 to 18. Organizers haven’t decided on a new date.