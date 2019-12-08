REGINA -- Police are investigating after a car was stolen from behind a business in the 900 block of Angus St., early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., after police say a 20-year-old man parked in his 2008 Grand Prix was approached by two men and a woman. The car door was opened and the suspects demanded the man leave the car and hand over his cellphone.

He complied and the three suspects got into the car and drove away, heading west on 4 Ave.

Police were unable to find the suspects in the area. No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The female suspect is described as being approximately 20-years-old, with a slim build and black shoulder length hair. She was wearing black leggings, a pink and camo hoodie with “Mosey Oak” written on the back and black Ray Ban sunglasses.

The first male suspect, who was driving the stolen car, is described as appearing approximately 20 to 27-years-old with a scruffy beard, wearing a black hoodies, jeans and a hat.

The second male suspect is only described as wearing white and grey camo pants with a red hoodie with red lettering.

Anyone with information about this robbery is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).