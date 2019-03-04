

The Federal Carbon Tax will appear on SaskPower and SaskEnergy bills starting April 1.

The province says this will work out to an increase of about $2 on power bills and $9 on natural gas bills.

Customers will see the charge listed as Federal Carbon Tax on their bills. The fee will increase each year to coincide with multi-year increases in the federal government’s plan.

The province is challenging the carbon tax in court, but the fee will apply during court proceedings.

On SaskPower bills, the charge will be applied to electricity produced by coal and natural gas sources. This will mean an average of a 2.7 per cent rate increase in 2019. Customers will pay around $18 through 2019. This will increase to around $63 in 2022.

Industrial customers will be paying around $164,600 this year. It will increase to $617,500 in 2022.

SaskEnergy customers will pay an extra $1 per Gigajoule, or around $109 more this year. That charge will increase around $64 each year until 2022.