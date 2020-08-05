Saskatoon Sour Cream Tart
Beautiful saskatoons nestled in a sour cream filling are baked in a lightly sweetened lemony shortbread crust to make a delicious tart.
Makes one 10” tart
PASTRY
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tbsp sugar
Zest of 1 lemon
1 egg yolk (reserve egg white for another use)
1/3 cup soft butter
Pinch salt
Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray or grease a 10” flan pan with removable bottom.
In a medium bowl, using your fingers mix the pastry ingredients together to form a dough. Pat into the bottom and 1 ½” up the sides of the flan pan making a neat flat edge with your finger. Freeze for 15 minutes. Bake for 15 minutes, checking half way through. If any bubbles are forming on the bottom, prick them with a fork and gently tap down the crust. Remove the pan to a cooling rack; reduce the heat to 350°F.
FILLING
3 cups fresh or frozen saskatoon berries
½ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup 14% sour cream (don’t use low-fat)
1 egg yolk (reserve the egg white for another use)
¼ tsp almond extract
Pinch salt
¼-1/3 cup sliced almonds, for top of filling
In a large bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, flour, sour cream, egg yolk, almond extract, salt and salt. Using a spatula, fold in the berries. Transfer the filling to the pre-baked crust and spread over evenly. Scatter sliced almonds all over the top of the filling. Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes. Cool on a rack until room temperature and then chill for several hours. Remove the tart from the pan to a flat serving platter. Serve each piece topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a few saskatoon berries for garnish.