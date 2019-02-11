

As the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal prepares to hear the provincial government’s constitutional challenge of the federal carbon tax, the public is being advised the hearing will be streamed live from the courtroom.

The CBC, on behalf of a group of media partners including CTV News, applied for and was granted permission from the court to broadcast the hearing live.

“This appeal has generated widespread interest across the province, and indeed the country,” Chief Justice Robert G. Richards said in a release. “We hope that livestreaming will help the public to better understand both the legal issues at stake and the hearing process.”

Counsel for the involved parties is expected to fill the entire courtroom on the second floor of the Regina Court House, but members of the public and media at the court house will be able to watch via a video-link from a nearby courtroom.

A link to the livestream will be available for viewers on ctvnewsregina.ca when the proceedings begin on Wednesday.