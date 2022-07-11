CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks

CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino (92) celebrates after sacking Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Matt Nichols, not shown, during first half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, August 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino (92) celebrates after sacking Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Matt Nichols, not shown, during first half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, August 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener