CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

“This behaviour has no place in our league,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL, in a news release. “This discipline is intended to send a strong message that it will not be tolerated.”

The suspension, which is the most severe discipline imposed for in-game behaviour in league history, is broken down as follows:

A two game suspension for Marino’s dangerous low hit on Ottawa’s quarterback, Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in a serious injury.

A one game suspension for verbal comments made about another player’s heritage which violates the CFL’s Code of Conduct

A one game suspension for Marino’s illegal tackle of an Ottawa offensive lineman

Marino’s hit on Masoli and ensuing antics resulted in the defensive lineman’s ejection from the game, where he raised his helmet, patted his chest and blew kisses to the crowd as he walked towards the tunnel.

“We can win classy and that was not the way I want to see us win games,” Head Coach Craig Dickenson said after the game.

According to TSN’s Farhan Lalji, Masoli will not require reconstructive ACL surgery but he’s expected be out of action for at least 10 to 12 weeks.